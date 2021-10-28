DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Revenue clocked in at $1.11 billion, up 37.01% YTD: What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.59 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital to Acquire Select Singapore Assets and Hong Kong Operations from Superloop.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and Columbia Capital announced that DigitalBridge Investment Management (“DigitalBridge”), the investment management arm of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., and funds affiliated with Columbia Capital, have agreed to acquire certain select assets from Superloop (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Superloop (Hong Kong) Limited for A$140 million. Under the terms of the agreement, DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital will become strategic partners of Superloop.

“We are excited to announce our first fiber investment in the Asia Pacific region,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “Additionally, it is a terrific opportunity to partner with two leading industry players, investing alongside the experienced team at Columbia Capital and entering a long-term strategic partnership with Superloop to capitalize on the significant growth in network demand we see ahead.”.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock is now 37.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBRG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.675 and lowest of $6.535 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.69, which means current price is +51.84% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 2772399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $2,853 million, or 93.70% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,217,573, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,828,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.19 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $158.48 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 43,147,164 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 30,577,182 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 359,270,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,995,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,571,167 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,663,827 shares during the same period.