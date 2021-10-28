DA Davidson slashes price target on MP Materials Corp. [MP] – find out why.

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] slipped around -0.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.76 at the close of the session, down -2.15%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that MP MATERIALS INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholders With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. – Securities Class Action Investigation.

– Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities class action claims on behalf of investors of MP Materials Corp. (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MP) to determine whether MP Materials engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Grizzly Research (“Grizzly”) recently published a research report which, among other things, stated that “[t]he [C]ompany was able to sell itself to investors touting the fact that MP [Materials] is the biggest rare earth producer in the western world, and the only feasible competitor to Chinese producers.”.

MP Materials Corp. stock is now 1.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MP Stock saw the intraday high of $34.20 and lowest of $30.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.77, which means current price is +41.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 7696971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $44.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.95.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.17, while it was recorded at 35.25 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Earnings analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 66.02%.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $3,971 million, or 67.00% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 44,209,204, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 21,224,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.3 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $303.58 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 19,749,535 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 6,646,921 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 94,819,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,215,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,350,417 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,742,094 shares during the same period.