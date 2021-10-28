China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] moved up 1.16: Why It’s Important

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.64 at the close of the session, up 1.16%. The company report on August 14, 2021 that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue decreased by 35.9% to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted per share, as compared to net income of $0.01 million for the same period a year ago, or $0.00 per basic and diluted per share in the same period in 2020. This decrease for revenue and net income was mainly due to a one-time foreign trade of COVID-19 testers that contributed approximately $1.7 million to our revenue in the second quarter of 2020, while we did not have similar kind of income in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of the one-time deal, our sales increased by 15% over the same period last year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is now 44.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPHI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.78 and lowest of $0.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.63, which means current price is +46.66% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 852.79K shares, CPHI reached a trading volume of 10172341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11.

How has CPHI stock performed recently?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.74. With this latest performance, CPHI shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6201, while it was recorded at 0.5981 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7501 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.73 and a Gross Margin at +17.64. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -16.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.80. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$11,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.

Earnings analysis for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.82% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 487,479, which is approximately -3.903% of the company’s market cap and around 54.25% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 260,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in CPHI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly -17.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 58,557 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 155,237 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 879,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,219 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.