CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] moved down -3.07: Why It’s Important

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] loss -3.07% on the last trading session, reaching $56.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2021 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Dates for 9 Month and 3rd Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021.

Additionally, the Company confirmed that it will report its nine month and third quarter 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. represents 215.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.27 billion with the latest information. CF stock price has been found in the range of $56.375 to $58.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3695540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $64.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $64 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $59.50, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CF stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 54 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.60, while it was recorded at 58.81 for the last single week of trading, and 49.38 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to -5.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $11,208 million, or 95.40% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,303,835, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,670,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in CF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.16 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -4.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 19,738,780 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 16,380,331 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 161,407,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,526,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,471,471 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,737,768 shares during the same period.