Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Stock trading around $47.44 per share: What’s Next?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.69%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Cardinal Health expands solutions to mitigate missed cancer screenings.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced its cancer screening offerings from FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation and Polymedco that can be done either outside of a doctor’s office or with less invasive procedures can help combat the increase in cancer-related deaths due to late-stage diagnoses1 from pandemic-related delays.

“The pandemic has changed the landscape of traditional diagnostic methods and is driving the healthcare industry to evaluate screenings differently,” added Chris Kerski, general manager and senior vice president of Cardinal Health Laboratory Products. “We’re adding new testing solutions to our portfolio to reduce barriers to screening and support patient-led cancer screenings.”.

Over the last 12 months, CAH stock dropped by -0.08%. The one-year Cardinal Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.55. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.32 billion, with 289.00 million shares outstanding and 282.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, CAH stock reached a trading volume of 3422663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $57.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $69 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.78, while it was recorded at 48.70 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 6.53%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,091 million, or 88.90% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,742,851, which is approximately -1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,323,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $847.95 million in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -1.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

382 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 20,455,101 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 19,247,254 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 206,752,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,454,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,575,931 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,178,640 shares during the same period.