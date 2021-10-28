Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] moved down -7.49: Why It’s Important

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -7.49% on the last trading session, reaching $152.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per share.

Excluding adjusting items, Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.86 per share(1).

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) announced net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021, and with a net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.06 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.86 per diluted common share.(1).

Capital One Financial Corporation represents 450.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.16 billion with the latest information. COF stock price has been found in the range of $151.78 to $161.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 7329952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $186.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $212 to $214. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $191 to $192, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on COF stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 180 to 194.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.98. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.20 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.65, while it was recorded at 163.91 for the last single week of trading, and 147.78 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 44.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $61,279 million, or 90.80% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.28 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

510 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 20,922,111 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 30,732,581 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 350,172,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,827,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,898 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,225,239 shares during the same period.