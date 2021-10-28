BofA Securities lifts Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $47.76 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.72, while the highest price level was $48.91. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Shop Kohl’s This Holiday Season for Must-Have Gifts at an Incredible Value and an Easy, Convenient Shopping Experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.38 percent and weekly performance of 1.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 2836927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $65.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $54, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 39 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.96, while it was recorded at 48.41 for the last single week of trading, and 53.90 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,470 million, or 97.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,465,338, which is approximately 1.948% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,852,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.59 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $345.56 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 16,336,779 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 17,151,441 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 101,976,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,464,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,300,135 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,436,851 shares during the same period.