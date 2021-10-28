Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $135

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] price plunged by -3.99 percent to reach at -$5.67. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Blackstone to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced that Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference on November 10, 2021 at 12:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

A sum of 3786394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.45M shares. Blackstone Inc. shares reached a high of $142.71 and dropped to a low of $136.30 until finishing in the latest session at $136.49.

The one-year BX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.07. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $135.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 623.96.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.03, while it was recorded at 137.67 for the last single week of trading, and 95.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

BX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 16.16%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,547 million, or 64.80% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,344,478, which is approximately 2.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,579,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in BX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.96 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -42.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 675 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 60,148,627 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 39,668,805 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 336,459,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,276,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,348,625 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,435,883 shares during the same period.