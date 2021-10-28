Argus slashes price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] – find out why.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $76.8995 during the day while it closed the day at $75.67. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declares dividend.

The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.

The dividend is payable on Jan. 31, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2021, and is an “eligible” dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock has also gained 1.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CP stock has inclined by 3.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.99% and gained 9.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CP stock reached $61.48 billion, with 666.90 million shares outstanding and 666.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 3278050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $82.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on CP stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CP shares from 390 to 440.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CP stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.93, while it was recorded at 75.48 for the last single week of trading, and 73.42 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.70.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 19.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.75. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] managed to generate an average of $205,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 10.00%.