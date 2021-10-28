AEye Inc. [LIDR] Is Currently -1.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AEye Inc. [NASDAQ: LIDR] closed the trading session at $5.40 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.8501, while the highest price level was $5.42. The company report on October 13, 2021 that AEye and Intetra Showcase Advanced Tolling Automation Capabilities at ITS World Congress.

AEye’s Software-Definable LiDAR Enables Improved Detection Accuracy – Maximizing Performance in All Lighting, Weather, and Traffic Conditions.

ITS World Congress – AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and Intetra, a premier provider of end-to-end solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Electronic Toll Collection Systems (ETC), announced they are jointly showcasing advanced tolling automation capabilities at ITS World Congress. The companies are demonstrating how the advanced feedback loops and optimized scan patterns of AEye’s 4Sight™ M LiDAR enable high resolution detection in tolling areas regardless of vehicle type, speed, traffic flow, light, or weather conditions. To see a demonstration of AEye’s LiDAR, visit Intetra booth # B5431 October 13-15 at ITS World Congress in Hamburg, Germany.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.44 percent and weekly performance of 28.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, LIDR reached to a volume of 5247379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AEye Inc. [LIDR]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for AEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 378.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LIDR stock trade performance evaluation

AEye Inc. [LIDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.27. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for AEye Inc. [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

AEye Inc. [LIDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LIDR is now -0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.19. Additionally, LIDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] managed to generate an average of -$2,216 per employee.AEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

AEye Inc. [LIDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173 million, or 28.20% of LIDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 13,864,065, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 2,230,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.05 million in LIDR stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $10.0 million in LIDR stock with ownership of nearly -1.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in AEye Inc. [NASDAQ:LIDR] by around 20,200,526 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,793,249 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 9,062,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,056,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIDR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,434,294 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,135 shares during the same period.