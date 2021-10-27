why Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.07

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.27 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on October 16, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call for November 4, 2021.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 4, 2021 to discuss third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on November 3, 2021 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:.

Southwestern Energy Company stock is now 76.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.3751 and lowest of $5.225 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.96, which means current price is +75.67% above from all time high which was touched on 09/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.35M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 11876504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $3,191 million, or 61.10% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 101,549,267, which is approximately 10.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,393,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.35 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $429.58 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 49,791,422 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 51,843,315 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 503,816,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 605,451,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,610,273 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,211,592 shares during the same period.