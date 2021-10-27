why Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.67

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.75 at the close of the session, down -1.21%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Opendoor to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, November 10, 2021Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is now 4.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPEN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.40 and lowest of $23.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.24, which means current price is +76.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.08M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 5651267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

How has OPEN stock performed recently?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.64, while it was recorded at 23.69 for the last single week of trading, and 20.49 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.10.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -17.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.32. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$273,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3,457.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $8,764 million, or 63.10% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 73,620,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 46,120,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in OPEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $985.86 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 44.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 89,999,395 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 43,788,292 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 235,208,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,996,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,087,962 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,184,368 shares during the same period.