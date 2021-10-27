why Olo Inc. [OLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.80

Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] slipped around -1.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.95 at the close of the session, down -5.50%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Olo Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, October 26, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.olo.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Compared to the average trading volume of 965.02K shares, OLO reached a trading volume of 3476252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olo Inc. [OLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $41.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Olo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

How has OLO stock performed recently?

Olo Inc. [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, OLO shares dropped by -18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.79 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.77, while it was recorded at 26.84 for the last single week of trading.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Insider trade positions for Olo Inc. [OLO]

There are presently around $1,807 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 34,220,439, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP., holding 12,263,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.25 million in OLO stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $121.74 million in OLO stock with ownership of nearly 37.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Olo Inc. [NYSE:OLO] by around 5,896,979 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,741,768 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 58,002,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,641,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,390,116 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,369 shares during the same period.