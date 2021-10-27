why MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.75

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] traded at a low on 10/26/21, posting a -2.87 loss after which it closed the dayâ€™ session at $4.74. The company report on October 26, 2021 that MultiPlan Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Surprise Bill Arbitration Services.

Longo appointment formalizes MultiPlanâ€™s end-to-end approach to help healthcare payors comply with No Surprises Act regulations.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announces the appointment of Liz Longo to Vice President, Subrogation & Arbitration Solutions. In this position, Longo will lead MultiPlanâ€™s surprise bill arbitration services, a critical component of the No Surprises Act, passed in December 2020. She joined the Company with the acquisition of Discovery Health Partners in March 2021, where she created and led the Companyâ€™s Subrogation services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4302379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MultiPlan Corporation stands at 4.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.14%.

The market cap for MPLN stock reached $3.19 billion, with 655.61 million shares outstanding and 612.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 4302379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MPLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has MPLN stock performed recently?

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, MPLN shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.63% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -39.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. MultiPlan Corporationâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.51.

Return on Total Capital for MPLN is now -1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.33. Additionally, MPLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] managed to generate an average of -$260,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.MultiPlan Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]

There are presently around $2,668 million, or 91.90% of MPLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. with ownership of 215,514,491, which is approximately 0% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 51,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.93 million in MPLN stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $182.25 million in MPLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in MultiPlan Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE:MPLN] by around 77,799,166 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 22,990,514 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 461,997,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,787,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,797,233 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 12,707,161 shares during the same period.