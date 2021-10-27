why KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.33

KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX: KULR] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.89 at the close of the session, up 3.96%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that KULR Provides Update on its Safe Battery Transportation Partnership with Heritage Battery Recycling.

KULR’s Safe Battery Transportation Footprint Expanded Due to Heritage Battery Recycling’s Merger with Retriev Technologies.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, alongside its recently announced partner Heritage Battery Recycling (“HBR”), expanded its safe battery transportation market share as a result of HBR’s merger with Retriev Technologies (“Retriev”). HBR’s combination with Retriev will create the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America.

KULR Technology Group Inc. stock is now 96.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KULR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.11 and lowest of $2.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.19, which means current price is +142.86% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 862.13K shares, KULR reached a trading volume of 6238885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 216.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has KULR stock performed recently?

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.28. With this latest performance, KULR shares gained by 34.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.55 for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] shares currently have an operating margin of -375.09 and a Gross Margin at +70.39. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -456.77.

Return on Total Capital for KULR is now -60.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.48. Additionally, KULR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] managed to generate an average of -$219,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.KULR Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Insider trade positions for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of KULR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 37,902, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, holding 25,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74000.0 in KULR stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $68000.0 in KULR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KULR Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX:KULR] by around 168,612 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 80 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 41,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KULR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,612 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 80 shares during the same period.