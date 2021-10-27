Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] gained 3.49% or 3.22 points to close at $95.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3358877 shares. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Housing Market Moderation Gives Buyers Breathing Room.

Inventory rises as the typically slower winter season approaches.

– Monthly growth in both home values and rents eased further in September, continuing the seasonal calming that began late this summer.

It opened the trading session at $92.04, the shares rose to $95.89 and dropped to $91.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for Z points out that the company has recorded -31.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, Z reached to a volume of 3358877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $151.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.97. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.17, while it was recorded at 91.17 for the last single week of trading, and 120.24 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $19,245 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 13,708,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in Z stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.18 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly 2.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

286 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 17,449,958 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 11,584,199 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 172,627,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,661,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,058,269 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,071,993 shares during the same period.