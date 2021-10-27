Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Stock trading around $327.08 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] price plunged by -9.10 percent to reach at -$32.73. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Partnership with AI Lending Platform Upstart.

Berkshire Bank Will Offer AI Based Lending Solutions to Help More Consumers with their Financial Needs.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a socially responsible community-dedicated bank with branch locations in New England and New York, announced that the Bank has entered into a partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform designed to improve access to affordable credit while reducing the risk and costs of lending.

A sum of 7287698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. Upstart Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $355.7199 and dropped to a low of $310.02 until finishing in the latest session at $327.08.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.9. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $303.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 23.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 290.01, while it was recorded at 347.92 for the last single week of trading, and 154.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,325 million, or 56.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $953.64 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,088,476 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,766,269 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 25,885,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,740,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,644,952 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,468,919 shares during the same period.