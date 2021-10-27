UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Is Currently -2.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.80 during the day while it closed the day at $8.67. The company report on October 26, 2021 that UP Fintech Holding Limited Receives Approval from SFC of Acquisition of Ocean Joy Securities Limited.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that it has received approval from The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”) to complete the acquisition of Ocean Joy Securities Limited (“OJSL”), a firm licensed with the SFC for Type I (Dealing in Securities) and Type II (Dealing in Futures Contracts) regulated activities.

The Company expects to complete the acquisition and, upon completion, expects to start to operate its brokerage business in Hong Kong.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock has also gained 2.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIGR stock has declined by -49.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.43% and gained 9.19% year-on date.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $1.35 billion, with 144.36 million shares outstanding and 61.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 27142348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

TIGR stock trade performance evaluation

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $222 million, or 20.10% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 3,226,776, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,205,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.79 million in TIGR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $14.05 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 670.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 18,315,472 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,242,803 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,079,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,637,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,134,611 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,636,832 shares during the same period.