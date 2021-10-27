Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] is -11.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 70.81%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Drew Brees is Scaling New Heights in PointsBet’s Live Your Bet Life™ Brand Campaign Developed with Troika Media Group.

New Ad Spot Debuts.

via NewMediaWire — PointsBet Holdings Limited and Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) (“TMG” or “Company”) announced that NFL all-time great and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees debuts in the first of three new ad spots for PointsBet’s Live Your Bet Life™ campaign.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.58 million, with 38.93 million shares outstanding and 18.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, TRKA stock reached a trading volume of 18860765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

TRKA Stock Performance Analysis:

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.81. With this latest performance, TRKA shares gained by 103.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.32 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5500, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Troika Media Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.24 and a Gross Margin at +39.46. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -75.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.36. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$133,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 62,877, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 48,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in TRKA stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $94000.0 in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 247,267 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,267 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.