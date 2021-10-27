ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is -34.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] loss -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries Reports 101% Increase in Sales Through Amazon Totaling $8.3 Million Year-To-Date.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced that gross sales through Amazon.com increased 101% to approximately $8.3 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $4.1 million in the year-ago period.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “We experienced strong e-commerce demand in the third quarter, despite continued industry-wide supply chain disruptions. Our decision to increase inventory levels in the prior quarter enabled us to fulfill the high order volume on Amazon across our product lines. These exciting results from Amazon demonstrate the strength of our e-commerce expansion efforts and the acceptance of new products, which runs in parallel with our geographic expansion into new retail partners.”.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. represents 81.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.32 million with the latest information. TBLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.512 to $0.565.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 5437053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5241, while it was recorded at 0.5365 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8220 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.30% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,470,422, which is approximately 11.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 988,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.34 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly -20.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 996,821 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,122,692 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,437,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,557,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,773 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 271,358 shares during the same period.