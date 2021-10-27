TD Securities lifts Cameco Corporation [CCJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] gained 1.25% or 0.33 points to close at $26.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4126679 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Cameco’s 2020 ESG Report Incorporates SASB Indicators and TCFD Recommendations.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) released its 2020 ESG (environmental, social and governance) Report. The report illustrates how Cameco integrates ESG principles and practices throughout the company and in its strategy, and includes feature stories and metrics for its 2020 ESG performance.

With this report, Cameco has adopted the relevant ESG performance indicators issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and has taken the first steps toward addressing the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which we expect to continue to progress. The report can be downloaded or read online at www.cameco.com/esg.

It opened the trading session at $26.47, the shares rose to $27.08 and dropped to $25.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCJ points out that the company has recorded 55.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -197.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 4126679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 42.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.44 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 26.43 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +3.18. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -1.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of -$27,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 9.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $6,607 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,248,405, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,414,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.57 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $320.97 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 20,789,986 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 20,784,798 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 204,666,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,241,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,152,404 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,804 shares during the same period.