SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain 5.83% so far this year. What now?

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.19%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that SuperCom Wins New $1 Million Project in Central Coast California.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, announces that through its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), it has been awarded a new project with a probation department in Central Coast California to provide rehabilitative services. This project, which also has an emphasis on employment services for women, supports those reentering the community from periods of incarceration by providing evidence-based and individualized services that contribute to a reduction in recidivism.

This new project is valued at approximately $1 million over a term of three years, or approximately $340,000 per year, and is expected to launch and start generating recurring revenue before the end of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SPCB stock rose by 30.85%. The one-year SuperCom Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.5. The average equity rating for SPCB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.50 million, with 25.88 million shares outstanding and 15.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.04K shares, SPCB stock reached a trading volume of 8516202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

SPCB Stock Performance Analysis:

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.19. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0327, while it was recorded at 0.9332 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3161 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SuperCom Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.08 and a Gross Margin at +47.42. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.84.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -18.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.42. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 303.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$83,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.00% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 245,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 106,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SPCB stocks shares; and VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.11 million in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 319,634 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 138,894 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 150,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 608,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,634 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 138,494 shares during the same period.