Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] Stock trading around $22.95 per share: What’s Next?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.15 during the day while it closed the day at $22.95. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Spirit Airlines Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power Up To 150 New A320neo Family Aircraft in Spirit’s Fit Fleet®.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), announced it has signed an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE: RTX), through its affiliate, IAE International Aero Engines AG (“IAE”), for PW1100G-JM engines to power its latest order of new Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. Deliveries from the firm 100-aircraft order are expected to begin in 2023, and the agreement includes options for another 50 aircraft.

In addition to the engine order, Spirit and Pratt & Whitney entered into an EngineWise® Comprehensive long-term maintenance agreement to service Spirit’s fleet of 168 aircraft and growing.

Spirit Airlines Inc. stock has also loss -2.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVE stock has declined by -18.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.22% and lost -6.13% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $2.51 billion, with 108.40 million shares outstanding and 108.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 3339325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $34.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $40 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAVE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SAVE stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.33 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.87, while it was recorded at 23.14 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at -39.96. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.68.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now -12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.84. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of -$49,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,588 million, or 64.40% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,684,912, which is approximately 12.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,200,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.16 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $146.01 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly -20.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 10,620,408 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 10,141,483 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 48,420,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,182,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,790,618 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,632,139 shares during the same period.