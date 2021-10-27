Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Stock trading around $2.17 per share: What’s Next?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] slipped around -0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.17 at the close of the session, down -8.05%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics Presents a Poster on SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) at the 2021 IASR/AFSP International Summit on Suicide Research.

– Data from the Part 1 Open-Label Portion of the Study Demonstrated a Rapid, Robust, and Sustained Improvement on all 4 Scales Utilized Measuring Depression and Suicide.

– Data Demonstrated the Group Mean Met the MADRS Responder Criteria at All Times Points Measured from 24 Hours Through Day 29/30 of the Study.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 37.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEEL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.34 and lowest of $2.165 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.60, which means current price is +66.92% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 5123709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has SEEL stock performed recently?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -305.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,489.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.07. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,910,100 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Insider trade positions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $89 million, or 41.40% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,341,811, which is approximately 347.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,800,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.42 million in SEEL stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $6.61 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 328.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 24,608,288 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 8,827,653 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,383,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,819,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,419,880 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,347,163 shares during the same period.