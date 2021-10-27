ROTH Capital slashes price target on Aterian Inc. [ATER] – find out why.

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.1312 during the day while it closed the day at $6.67. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Aterian Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced that it plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 8, 2021, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (877) 295-1077 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (470) 495-9485 and provide the conference ID 7237999. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.aterian.io. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

Aterian Inc. stock has also loss -26.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATER stock has declined by -31.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.84% and lost -61.24% year-on date.

The market cap for ATER stock reached $322.09 million, with 29.55 million shares outstanding and 14.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.34M shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 6718945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

ATER stock trade performance evaluation

Aterian Inc. [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.70. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -46.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 7.87 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 26.30% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,241,335, which is approximately 447.121% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; AVORY & COMPANY, LLC, holding 925,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.17 million in ATER stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.88 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly -19.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 5,903,038 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,028,397 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,868,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,800,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,480,569 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,683 shares during the same period.