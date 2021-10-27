RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] Revenue clocked in at $173.80 million, down -79.31% YTD: What’s Next?

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ: REDU] traded at a low on 10/26/21, posting a -15.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.26. The company report on October 8, 2021 that RISE Education Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU) announced that it received a letter (the “Nasdaq Letter”) dated September 27, 2021 from the Listing Qualification Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”). Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s listed securities for the last 30 consecutive business days from August 13, 2021 through September 24, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Nasdaq Letter states that under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 28, 2022, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Listing Rules, the closing bid price of the Company’s listed securities must be at least US$1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. If the Company does not regain compliance by March 28, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28600284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RISE Education Cayman Ltd stands at 49.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.34%.

The market cap for REDU stock reached $61.40 million, with 56.48 million shares outstanding and 16.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, REDU reached a trading volume of 28600284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REDU shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RISE Education Cayman Ltd is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for REDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97.

How has REDU stock performed recently?

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.97. With this latest performance, REDU shares gained by 95.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7956, while it was recorded at 1.0047 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0835 for the last 200 days.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for REDU is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.65. Additionally, REDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] managed to generate an average of -$5,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd go to 24.57%.

Insider trade positions for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]

Positions in RISE Education Cayman Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ:REDU] by around 10,040 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 144,974 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,166,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,321,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REDU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 984 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,526 shares during the same period.