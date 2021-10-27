Redwire Corporation [RDW] Revenue clocked in at $103.17 million, up 26.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] gained 0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $13.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Redwire Executive Vice President Mike Gold to Testify at Senate Committee Hearing.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Executive Vice President of Civil Space and External Affairs Mike Gold will testify on Thursday, October 21 at 10:00 am ET, before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Space and Science.

The hearing, titled “International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs,” will examine the actions needed to promote U.S. civil and commercial space sector competitiveness, attract and maintain strong global partnerships, and preserve U.S. leadership in the wake of rising international competition. Subjects to be discussed include the importance of updating a NASA Authorization bill, the extension of the International Space Station (ISS), commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) development, and NASA’s Artemis program.

Redwire Corporation represents 20.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $727.43 million with the latest information. RDW stock price has been found in the range of $12.5489 to $14.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, RDW reached a trading volume of 4391600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwire Corporation [RDW]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for RDW stock

Redwire Corporation [RDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.62. With this latest performance, RDW shares gained by 32.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Redwire Corporation [RDW], while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redwire Corporation [RDW]

There are presently around $125 million, or 27.90% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: CRESCENT PARK MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,554,984, which is approximately 6.903% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,081,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.27 million in RDW stocks shares; and BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.66 million in RDW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Redwire Corporation [NYSE:RDW] by around 2,351,955 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,803,038 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,350,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,505,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDW stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 810,741 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 841,310 shares during the same period.