Raymond James lifts Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] loss -5.40% or -0.17 points to close at $2.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4747186 shares. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Yatsen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 26, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $3.10, the shares rose to $3.14 and dropped to $2.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YSG points out that the company has recorded -72.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, YSG reached to a volume of 4747186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $7.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for YSG stock

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.15. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -26.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

52 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 55,435,306 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 19,643,859 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 42,803,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,882,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,138,397 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,838,221 shares during the same period.