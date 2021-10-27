PAE Incorporated [PAE] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8

PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ: PAE] gained 0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $9.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that PAE INCORPORATED INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of PAE Incorporated – PAE.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of PAE Incorporated (NasdaqCM: PAE) to an affiliate of Amentum Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of PAE will receive only $10.05 in cash for each share of PAE that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-pae/ to learn more.

PAE Incorporated represents 93.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $919.91 million with the latest information. PAE stock price has been found in the range of $9.87 to $9.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, PAE reached a trading volume of 9421729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PAE Incorporated [PAE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAE shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PAE Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for PAE Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PAE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAE Incorporated is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PAE stock

PAE Incorporated [PAE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.80. With this latest performance, PAE shares gained by 65.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.96 for PAE Incorporated [PAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 7.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

PAE Incorporated [PAE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PAE Incorporated [PAE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.34 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. PAE Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for PAE is now 11.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PAE Incorporated [PAE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,431.52. Additionally, PAE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,360.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAE Incorporated [PAE] managed to generate an average of $1,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.PAE Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at PAE Incorporated [PAE]

There are presently around $804 million, or 89.50% of PAE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAE stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 20,919,578, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., holding 8,133,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.53 million in PAE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.11 million in PAE stock with ownership of nearly 12.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAE Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ:PAE] by around 7,162,034 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,312,445 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 68,733,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,208,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,301,121 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,617,298 shares during the same period.