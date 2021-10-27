Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] gain 48.22% so far this year. What now?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] gained 6.31% or 0.04 points to close at $0.67 with a heavy trading volume of 18894335 shares. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Oragenics Awarded a $250,000 Grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) for the Continued Research and Development of Lantibiotics.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announced that it was awarded a small business innovation research grant in the amount of $250,000 (“Computer-aided Design for Improved Lantibiotics” R41GM136034) for the Company’s continued research and development of lantibiotics, including its collaborative program with the Biomolecular Sciences Institute at Florida International University (FIU). The grant provides Oragenics with funding to develop novel lantibiotics for the treatment of ESKAPE pathogens (Enterococcus faecium, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter spp.).

The NIGMS is a branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that supports basic research that increases our understanding of biological processes and lays the foundation for advances in disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. NIGMS notes that with the ever-increasing problem of antibiotic resistance and the concurrent use of antibiotics in the food chain and in agriculture, there is an urgent and unmet need for new classes of antibiotics.

It opened the trading session at $0.68, the shares rose to $0.76 and dropped to $0.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGEN points out that the company has recorded -19.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, OGEN reached to a volume of 18894335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGEN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.97. With this latest performance, OGEN shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6409, while it was recorded at 0.6135 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7862 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -148.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.34. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$3,775,814 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.10% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,031,450, which is approximately 11.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,305,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.87 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $0.67 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 1,501,613 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,204,812 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,705,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,411,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 748,877 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 620,816 shares during the same period.