Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] Revenue clocked in at $0.04 million, up 400.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, announced that its head of Research and Development, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present pre-clinical data demonstrating how the company’s second modifier gene therapy candidate, OCU410, could potentially be an effective therapeutic for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).

The presentation, at the 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development conference, will showcase how the use of a specific nuclear hormone receptor called RORA presents a unique opportunity to treat people with Dry AMD. Dry AMD accounts for 85 to 90 percent of all cases of age-related macular degeneration, which is estimated to be about 196 million people globally. RORA plays a central role in many physiological activities, including lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, regulation of Th17 cells (which are involved in many immune-mediated diseases), the reduction of inflammation, and obesity. In his presentation, “OCU410: A Novel Modifier Gene Therapy Product using a Multi-Factor Approach for Dry AMD,” Dr. Upadhyay will show evidence highlighting how influencing the RORA receptor can attack several underlying factors of this serious blindness disease.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 400.00 percent and weekly performance of 9.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.55M shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 228882285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43388.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2876.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

There are presently around $517 million, or 28.80% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,938,916, which is approximately 278.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,855,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.33 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.05 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 28.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 34,274,922 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,306,144 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,969,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,550,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,698,019 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,314,986 shares during the same period.