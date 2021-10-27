NOW Inc. [DNOW] moved down -4.79: Why It’s Important

NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.80 during the day while it closed the day at $7.35. The company report on August 17, 2021 that NOW Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2021 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 within North America or 1-847-413-3362 outside of North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the “NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the “DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”.

NOW Inc. stock has also loss -19.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNOW stock has declined by -25.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.06% and gained 2.37% year-on date.

The market cap for DNOW stock reached $839.15 million, with 110.00 million shares outstanding and 109.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 872.89K shares, DNOW reached a trading volume of 18601993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOW Inc. [DNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNOW shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NOW Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NOW Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $13, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOW Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DNOW stock trade performance evaluation

NOW Inc. [DNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.93. With this latest performance, DNOW shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for NOW Inc. [DNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.81, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOW Inc. [DNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. NOW Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.37.

Return on Total Capital for DNOW is now -8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.58. Additionally, DNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] managed to generate an average of -$170,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.NOW Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $765 million, or 96.70% of DNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,661,354, which is approximately -0.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,587,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.17 million in DNOW stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $72.39 million in DNOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW] by around 7,722,248 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 7,781,522 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 88,544,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,048,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNOW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,048,186 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,227 shares during the same period.