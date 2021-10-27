Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell -50.60% so far this year. What now?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 20.89%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. Closes $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced it closed its previously announced registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of (i) common units, consisting of one American Depositary Share, or ADS, each representing three of its Class A ordinary shares, and one warrant to purchase one ADS and (ii) pre-funded units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS. The purchase price of the common units was $0.38 per unit. The purchase price of the pre-funded units was $0.3799 per unit. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001, and the exercise price of the ADS warrants is $0.38. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole lead placement agent for the offering.

Molecular Data Inc. stock is now -50.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MKD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.429 and lowest of $0.353 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.23, which means current price is +52.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, MKD reached a trading volume of 39642185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

How has MKD stock performed recently?

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, MKD shares gained by 40.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3853, while it was recorded at 0.3598 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8435 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.50% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 179,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in MKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $70000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly -38.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 48,102 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 697,255 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,676,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,421,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,098 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 550,388 shares during the same period.