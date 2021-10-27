Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Stock trading around $0.55 per share: What’s Next?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.52%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Closes $60 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: METX).

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) with gross proceeds to the Company of $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering included 22,500,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at the public offering price of $0.30 per share and 177,500,000 pre-funded warrants. The pre-funded warrants were offered at the public offering price of $0.2999 per share, with a $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditures and general corporate and working capital needs.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Over the last 12 months, METX stock dropped by -83.43%. The one-year Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.67. The average equity rating for METX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.38 million, with 137.05 million shares outstanding and 104.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.74M shares, METX stock reached a trading volume of 965186661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.52. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 73.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.99 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4039, while it was recorded at 0.3756 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3128 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten Holding Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 733,840, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.94% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 511,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in METX stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $0.28 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly -1.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,658,763 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 217,206 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 632,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,508,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,385 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 101,317 shares during the same period.