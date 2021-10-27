Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, up 221.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price plunged by -3.85 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on October 19, 2021 that META Appoints Carlos Smits as Vice President, Talent and Culture.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced it has appointed Mr. Carlos Smits as Vice President, Talent and Culture. Mr. Smits brings more than 25 years of experience working with some of the world’s most recognized corporations to help strengthen their talent, culture, and scale. He will be responsible for all human resources activities to support META’s growth through talent and leadership development, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, and inclusion.

Prior to META, Carlos was a Talent Acquisition Lead at Google, where he led frontline recruitment, developing people plans for Google’s AR product area, and was a mentor for the Women Founders cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator. Before Google, Carlos was Director of Talent Acquisition at North Inc. a smart Augmented Reality glasses company, where he was instrumental in scaling the organization to 450 people, delivering full-cycle global recruiting services, and demonstrating unique sourcing strategies. Prior to North, Carlos was Vice President, Client Services for a Canadian executive search firm with clients and candidates in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, where he recruited for highly competitive disciplines, trained and led high-performing recruitment teams, and developed expertise across a range of sectors, including communications, technology, and healthcare.

A sum of 5555617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.92M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $4.655 and dropped to a low of $4.43 until finishing in the latest session at $4.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 972.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -25.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 703.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82 million, or 6.70% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,402,975, which is approximately 1370.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,166,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.25 million in MMAT stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $14.21 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 13,331,439 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,142,484 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,794,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,267,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,278,683 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 759,311 shares during the same period.