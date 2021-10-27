Market cap of SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] reaches 22.59M – now what?

SG Blocks Inc. [NASDAQ: SGBX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.31%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that SG Blocks Announces $11.55 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,164,384 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of pre-funded warrants) together with warrants to purchase up to 1,898,630 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.55 million. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.65, and each common stock equivalent and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.649. The common stock equivalents will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 and will expire when exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.80 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, SGBX stock rose by 51.45%. The one-year SG Blocks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.44.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.59 million, with 8.82 million shares outstanding and 6.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 195.35K shares, SGBX stock reached a trading volume of 5492045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SG Blocks Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

SGBX Stock Performance Analysis:

SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.31. With this latest performance, SGBX shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SG Blocks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.85 and a Gross Margin at +24.89. SG Blocks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.60.

Return on Total Capital for SGBX is now -36.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.42. Additionally, SGBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] managed to generate an average of -$360,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.SG Blocks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.50% of SGBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 221,991, which is approximately 89.639% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in SGBX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.29 million in SGBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SG Blocks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in SG Blocks Inc. [NASDAQ:SGBX] by around 283,123 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 609,338 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 234,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 657,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGBX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,164 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 550,333 shares during the same period.