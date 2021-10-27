Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 475.98M – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] gained 0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Provides Update to Chairman’s Address From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), released an update to the chairman’s address to shareholders from its recent annual meeting of shareholders on August 20, 2021 from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Davis-Rice.

On August 20, 2021, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Davis-Rice issued a chairman’s address at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders here. Subsequent to the address, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Davis-Rice has provided an update below.

Naked Brand Group Limited represents 781.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $475.98 million with the latest information. NAKD stock price has been found in the range of $0.6012 to $0.629.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.15M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 31366683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for NAKD stock

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 757.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6398, while it was recorded at 0.6247 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7109 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,173,932, which is approximately 7454.746% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 609,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in NAKD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 86.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 3,415,695 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 483,164 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 596,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,495,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,695,243 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 294,549 shares during the same period.