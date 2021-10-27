Market cap of Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] reaches 96.52M – now what?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] price plunged by -13.61 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Admitted as International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Member Files for LEO Satellite Launch.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member, is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. ITU is a specialised agency of the United Nations which manages space telecommunications.

(https://www.buletinmutiara.com/itu-r-membership-a-milestone-in-angkasa-xs-race-to-space/).

A sum of 25198284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.54M shares. Greenpro Capital Corp. shares reached a high of $1.33 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.27.

The average equity rating for GRNQ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GRNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.86. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 103.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7836, while it was recorded at 1.1168 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5422 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenpro Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 291,423, which is approximately 157.976% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 145,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in GRNQ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $98000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 335,465 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 259,498 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 22,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,014 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 176,178 shares during the same period.