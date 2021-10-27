Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 575.38M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.52%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Genius Brands Schedules Investor Conference Call to Discuss Positive Business Development.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) announced it will host a conference call at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to discuss a positive business development.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ir-calendar.

Over the last 12 months, GNUS stock rose by 29.86%. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $575.38 million, with 300.65 million shares outstanding and 285.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, GNUS stock reached a trading volume of 108316136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.52. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 28.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.46, while it was recorded at 1.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 25.70% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,747,335, which is approximately 246.928% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,650,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.53 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $8.9 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -26.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 30,268,458 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 8,391,851 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,596,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,256,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,649,142 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,571,522 shares during the same period.