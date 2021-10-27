Market cap of DatChat Inc. [DATS] reaches 159.03M – now what?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.35%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that DatChat to Run National Marketing Campaign on Barstool Sports.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, announced a multi-channel, national marketing campaign across the Barstool Sports brand and select franchises.

DatChat is focused on building online communities through opt-in, bespoke, and resonant experiences, leveraging patented technology to create a next-generation messaging and social media platform. This campaign with Barstool Sports represents an opportunity to reach a large and unique audience dovetailing across content, engagement, and demography. Leveraging the international viewership and DatChat’s Presenting Sponsorship of various Barstool Sports franchises, the DatChat brand will be introduced to potential new user segments and is intended to help drive increased exposure in current markets.

The market cap for the stock reached $159.03 million, with 19.16 million shares outstanding and 14.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.97M shares, DATS stock reached a trading volume of 5309945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 2.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DATS Stock Performance Analysis:

DatChat Inc. [DATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.76, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DatChat Inc. Fundamentals:

Additionally, DATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,263.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 160.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] managed to generate an average of -$1,639,334 per employee.DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

DatChat Inc. [DATS] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ:DATS] by around 13,011 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DATS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,011 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.