Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 77.75M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.30%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Camber Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or “the Company”) (NYSE American:CEI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Camber is the subject of a research report published by Kerrisdale Capital on October 5, 2021. The report, titled: “Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI): What If They Made a Whole Company Out of Red Flags?” alleges that the Company “has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September.” According to the report, the Company’s only actual asset, a 73% stake in OTC-traded Viking Energy Group, Inc., is in deep trouble and subject to a going-concern warning. The report makes multiple other allegations about the Company, including that its “‘ESG Clean Energy’ technology license is a joke,” that “the most fascinating part of the CEI boondoggle actually has to do with something far more basic: how many shares are there, and why has dilution been spiraling out of control?” and that the “market is badly mistaken about Camber’s share count and ignorant of [Camber’s] terrifying capital structure.” The report also estimates that the “fully diluted share count is roughly triple the widely reported number.” Based on this news, shares of Camber fell by more than 24% in intraday trading.

Over the last 12 months, CEI stock rose by 65.61%.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.75 million, with 58.46 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.45M shares, CEI stock reached a trading volume of 61849721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 283.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.30. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -51.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4293, while it was recorded at 1.5280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0505 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.09% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,486,431, which is approximately 308.073% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 377,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in CEI stocks shares; and BELVEDERE TRADING LLC, currently with $0.35 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 2,032,039 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 785,075 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 271,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,088,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 909,798 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 614,470 shares during the same period.