Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 216.57M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] closed the trading session at $2.73 on 10/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.67, while the highest price level was $2.91. The company report on October 26, 2021 that AgEagle Unveils the MicaSense RedEdge-P Drone Sensor.

Doubling the Resolution and Capture Rate of the Market-Leading RedEdge-MX™, and Unleashing Extensive, Highly Precise Data Analysis Capabilities for Agriculture, Forestry and Land Management Drone Programs.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drones, sensors and software, announced the launch of MicaSense’s latest innovation in leading-edge drone sensor technology – the RedEdge-P.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.50 percent and weekly performance of -5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 4309412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

UAVS stock trade performance evaluation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 21.60% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,487,103, which is approximately 329.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,808,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.67 million in UAVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.67 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -13.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 7,304,297 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,683,587 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,723,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,711,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,378,351 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 482,464 shares during the same period.