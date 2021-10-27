Market Analysts see EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.97%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that EVgo to Participate in Roth Capital and NGO Sustainability Inc.’s Climate Tech Webinar.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced that Cathy Zoi, Chief Executive Officer at EVgo, will be participating in Roth Capital and NGO Sustainability Inc.’s Climate Tech webinar on October 27, 2021 from 9:30-11:30a ET. For those wishing to register to attend the webinar, the link can be found here: https://roth.zoom.us/webinar/register/1416329494079/WN_s1EAktzjSb6OgAPtYAkybw.

The webinar, Looking Towards Glasgow – Transitioning from a Fossil Fuel to a Renewable Energy Society comes ahead of the Glasgow meetings taking place from November 1-12, 2021, which will discuss the report of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). COP26, as this meeting is called, will be working to enhance global cooperation and collaboration to increase the commitments of the 193 signatories to the Paris Climate Change Agreement, December 2015, to further reduce their carbon footprints. The main goals are to secure global net zero carbon by midcentury and keep 1.5-degree temperature rise within reach, adaptation to protect communities and natural habitats, mobilization of finance to help developing countries, and to work together to these ends. It is foreseen that COP26 will emphasize the necessity of dealing with the climate crisis through collaboration by governments, businesses, and civil society.

The one-year EVgo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.79. The average equity rating for EVGO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.28 billion, with 28.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, EVGO stock reached a trading volume of 4192325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

EVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.49% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVgo Inc. Fundamentals:

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 27.00% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 500% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ANTARA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.29 million in EVGO stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $7.46 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 5,641,709 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,074,566 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 829,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,546,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,201,781 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,733,548 shares during the same period.