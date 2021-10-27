Market Analysts see Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] traded at a high on 10/26/21, posting a 2.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.41. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Bloom Energy and SK ecoplant Expand Highly Successful Power Generation Partnership and Invest to Establish Market Leadership in the Hydrogen Economy.

SK ecoplant contracts for a minimum of 500 megawatts of power from Bloom Energy through 2024 at an estimated $4.5 billion in equipment and service revenues.

Bloom Energy and SK ecoplant to create hydrogen innovation centers in the U.S. and South Korea to advance commercialization of green hydrogen.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9032961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corporation stands at 7.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.98%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $5.18 billion, with 172.75 million shares outstanding and 139.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 9032961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $29.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $33 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.10. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 41.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.73 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.47, while it was recorded at 23.68 for the last single week of trading, and 25.30 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $2,914 million, or 74.20% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,929,771, which is approximately 23.004% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,334,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.85 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $340.27 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 3.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 19,704,108 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 11,853,101 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 71,027,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,584,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,887,652 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,067,915 shares during the same period.