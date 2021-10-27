Macy’s Inc. [M] Stock trading around $26.29 per share: What’s Next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.87%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Emmy-Award Winning TV Host and Producer Jeannie Mai Launches Collection Exclusively for Macy’s.

The Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection features elevated fall styles for the girl who is ready to conquer the world.

, Jeannie Mai, Emmy-award winning TV Host of “The Real” and producer, launched a collection in collaboration with Macy’s (NYSE: M) private brand, I.N.C. International Concepts. Designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection features new fall must-haves including elevated loungewear, suiting, knits and statement pieces. Available in sizes XXS to XXL with select pieces in plus and petite, customers can enjoy 19 trend-forward styles ranging from $69.50 to $199.50. Discover the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. assortment on macys.com/jeanniemai and select Macy’s stores nationwide.

Over the last 12 months, M stock rose by 289.48%. The one-year Macy’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.06. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.04 billion, with 312.40 million shares outstanding and 308.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.15M shares, M stock reached a trading volume of 10692723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $23 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on M stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.94, while it was recorded at 26.47 for the last single week of trading, and 18.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -11.82%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,059 million, or 89.50% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,722,793, which is approximately 0.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,678,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $885.42 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $354.01 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -1.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 40,363,864 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 24,802,902 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 203,333,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,500,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,581,184 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,808,980 shares during the same period.