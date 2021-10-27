Loop Capital lifts Regis Corporation [RGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.84 at the close of the session, down -9.27%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Regis Corporation Names John Davi as Chief Technology Officer.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, announces John Davi joins the company as Chief Technology Officer.

“John’s deep expertise in product development and his track record of growing consumer-facing platforms make him the perfect leader to take our Opensalon® ecosystem to the next level. His previous experience serving a multitude of different businesses through digital platforms will accelerate his impact and ensure our technology is world-class and serves our salons and beyond.” Felipe Athayde, Chief Executive Officer said.

Regis Corporation stock is now -69.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RGS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.1775 and lowest of $2.835 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.39, which means current price is +6.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, RGS reached a trading volume of 4420068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regis Corporation [RGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has RGS stock performed recently?

Regis Corporation [RGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, RGS shares dropped by -25.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.90 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.50 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,823.70. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,140.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Regis Corporation [RGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Regis Corporation [RGS]

There are presently around $77 million, or 78.50% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC with ownership of 5,625,263, which is approximately 2.221% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,808,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.82 million in RGS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $6.64 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 1,376,774 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 11,456,345 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,137,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,970,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 303,042 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 923,822 shares during the same period.