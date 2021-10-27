Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain 118.80% so far this year. What now?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $27.46 on 10/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.70, while the highest price level was $28.245. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Arena Minerals Announces Closing Second & Final Tranche of Offering With Ganfeng Lithium and Lithium Americas.

Arena Minerals Inc. (“Arena” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its $10 million subscription receipts private placement announced July 12, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 118.80 percent and weekly performance of 4.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 82.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 94.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 4902147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAC in the course of the last twelve months was 202.80.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.73, while it was recorded at 26.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 56.70.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $436 million, or 20.82% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,668,234, which is approximately -7.06% of the company’s market cap and around 16.74% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 2,156,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.22 million in LAC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $28.08 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 13.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 3,268,490 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,425,314 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 8,179,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,873,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 569,574 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,651 shares during the same period.