IonQ Inc. [IONQ] is -2.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a high on 10/26/21, posting a 2.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.52. The company report on October 14, 2021 that IonQ to Keynote IEEE Quantum Week.

Company leaders also host trapped IonQ quantum computing tutorial and panel on women in quantum.

IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”) (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, announced its participation at IEEE Quantum Week (QCE 2021). The event, set to take place virtually on October 17-21, 2021, is geared towards bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4630959 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc. stands at 11.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.43%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $2.13 billion, with 37.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 4630959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $194 million, or 25.80% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,577,225, which is approximately 10.399% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 1,558,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.39 million in IONQ stocks shares; and GOVERNORS LANE LP, currently with $14.26 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 4,731,446 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,908,721 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,826,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,466,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,443,981 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,137 shares during the same period.