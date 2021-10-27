HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] is 102.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.95 during the day while it closed the day at $3.82. The company report on October 27, 2021 that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Announces Strategic Investment in NFT Business.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 27, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE:HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to made a CAD$450,000 investment in Network Entertainment, Inc., (“Network”), an award-winning media production company, as a means to gain exposure to Network’s emerging non-fungible token (NFT) business.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock has also gained 4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIVE stock has inclined by 59.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.75% and gained 102.12% year-on date.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $1.92 billion, with 376.61 million shares outstanding and 352.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 8713006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

HIVE stock trade performance evaluation

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 33.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1104.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

11 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 702,564 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 700,114 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.