Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Revenue clocked in at $133.09 million, up 43.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -2.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNA stock has inclined by 46.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.13% and gained 43.08% year-on date.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $28.49 billion, with 215.62 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 4486553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 214.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,675 million, or 64.60% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 91,002,810, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,102,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.33 million in DNA stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $65.92 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 184,630,497 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,643,775 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,559,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,715,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,630,497 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 315,800 shares during the same period.